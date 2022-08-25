Aggravated Assault While DUI Charges Filed Against Woman Who Allegedly Caused Rollover Crash, Fled Scene

VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged a local woman who crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over, and leaving four people injured last month.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 60-year-old Sandra D. Francis, of Oil City, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office:

– Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (four counts)

– Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Felony 3 (four counts)



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)– Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property, Misdemeanor 3– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor– Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Careless Driving – Serious Bodily Injury, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Fail to Stop and Give Information or Render Aid, Summary– Fail to Notify Police of Accident/Injury or Death, Summary– Give False Information, Summary (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched on July 20 to a hit-and-run crash with injuries on State Route 8 northbound, north of Twin Oaks Road, in Victory Township, Venango County.

Upon arrival, it was learned that Sandra Francis, who was operating a white 2021 Dodge Durango, fled the scene of the crash without stopping to render aid and notify police, the complaint states.

Witnesses told police they observed the Durango prior to the crash traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane of SR-8. The witnesses then observed the Durango veer into the right lane, striking a tan 2015 Jeep Renegade that was occupied by four victims, the complaint notes.

The Jeep lost control, traveled off the roadway, down the embankment, and struck a tree before overturning onto its roof.

According to the complaint, Francis proceeded to drive the Durango from the scene northbound on SR-8. Two of the victims were air lifted by STAT MedEvac from the scene of the crash to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. The two other victims were transported to Grove City Medical Center by Community Ambulance Service.

Francis’ vehicle was later found unoccupied by PSP Franklin in a gravel lot at Venango Steel Inc., approximately 4.6 miles north of the crash scene, the complaint indicates.

According to police, the hood of the Durango was still warm. While PSP Franklin was on scene, Francis returned to her vehicle.

Francis told police she was driving the Durango “during the approximate time of the crash on SR-8 northbound.” She explained that she and a second individual, later identified as a fifth victim, were on their way home after working in Slippery Rock. While driving, Francis said she believed her front passenger side tire had a blowout, but had no recollection of hitting another vehicle, the complaint states.

Police said Francis could not explain why she drove her vehicle to the Venango Steel parking lot. She later admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and prescription pills approximately one hour prior to the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

While speaking with Francis, troopers could detect a strong odor of alcohol emanating from her breath. She also reportedly had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech, and swayed frequently while she was speaking, the complaint indicates.

Due to the circumstances of the crash, Francis’ admissions, and troopers’ observations of her, police requested Francis to perform standard field sobriety tests. Upon completion of the tests, police observed multiple clues of impairment and subsequently placed Francis under arrested for suspicion of DUI, the complaint notes.

Francis was transported to UPMC Northwest for blood tests, to which she consented to a blood draw.

On August 12, NMS Labs concluded the toxicology report, which showed the blood of Francis tested positive for Ethanol 75 mg/dL (BAC=.075%) and Tramadol 240 ng/mL, the complaint states.

Francis was arraigned at 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in front of Judge Kirtland.

She is currently free after posting $25,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

