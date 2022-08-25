Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

He was born in Homewood, Allegheny County, on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Dennis and Mary (Baker) Shields.

He was raised by his late grandparents, Charles and Mary Baker.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and making carvings from wood and antlers.

In his earlier years, he worked in the oil fields.

He then worked for Huffy Bicycles as an assembler.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Janie Dalton of Seneca; and a sister, Denise Shields of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mary Shields; his grandparents, Charles and Mary Baker; a son, Joshua Shields; and two brothers, Mark and Michael Shields.

A memorial service/celebration of life is being planned and details will be announced when they are finalized.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

They may be made online by clicking the donations tab on this tribute page; or mailed to Hile-Best Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.