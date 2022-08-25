Clarion Borough Council Awards Main Street Planters Project to Terra Works

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Main Street planters project was awarded to Terra Works during the Clarion Borough Council meeting on Tuesday night.

The council required a second monthly meeting on Tuesday to handle a few lingering issues.

The first motion awarded a bid to Terra Works for the Main Street Planters Project contract, in the amount of $43,722.00. M&B Services, LLC. stood as the only other bid at $59,684.43.

The project, a public improvement that aims to freshen up the Main Street district, will be carried out with Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. It will work in compliance with the Alley Cats, which is a volunteer group that plants and maintains flowers on Main Street.

“(Terra Works) is going to be installing up to four, 4 feet by 8 feet flat planters, and eight, 4 feet by 4 feet raised planters, on Main Street,” Public Works Foreman Todd Colosimo explained. “The Alley Cats do (mobile) planters right now. We’re going to replace some of those with this project. Only, they’re going to be public improvement, and they’re going to be permanent.”

It is currently unclear who exactly will plant the flowers to go in the planters, Colosimo said.

“It’s just an attempt to beautify the streetscape (on Main Street),” Colosimo added.

According to Colosimo, Terra Works plans to begin the project by the end of the month, but a specific date has not yet been set due to contract litigation.

In other business, borough council:

– Adopted Ordinance #2022-838, Local Government Unit Debt Act Ordinance (LGUDA), in regards to the Street Sweeper;

– Granted permission to issue a check to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the amount of $57.61 for the filing fee for the LGUDA Proceedings;

– Accepted resignation from John Dunlap as Public Works Laborer; and

– Granted permission to advertise to hire a Full-Time Public Works Laborer.

