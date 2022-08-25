Clarion County Commissioners Declare September Suicide Awareness, Foodstock Month

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Board of Commissioners proclaimed September 2022 as “FoodStock” and “Suicide Awareness” Month at Tuesday’s meeting.

The “FoodStock Month” proclamation includes: “that by contributing to the cause during ALF week and the entire month of September, we will be supporting the action against hunger in our Clarion County Community.”

The “Suicide Awareness Month” proclamation included that September 10, 2022, is “Suicide Prevention Day” in Clarion County.

Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau has a list of 114 parcels/properties up for bid. The sale takes place on September 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the first-floor hallway of the courthouse. A person who wants to bid must register no later than September 9.

In addition to the proclamations, the following items were also approved by the board in the meeting:

• EJCDC (Engineer Joint Contract Documents Committee) Agreement with M&B Services for the Grand Avenue Rehabilitation Project – Phase 1.

• Hotel Tax. Contracts: YouTube Videos – Production Cost: $500.00 per video, $5,000.00 total for 10 videos, approximately 60 seconds in length:

– Redbank Valley Trail

– Clarion River-Piney Dam & Cook Forest

– Cook Forest-Hikers, Old Growth, Fire Tower, and Seneca Point

– Helen Furnace/Redbank Coaling Tour

– Foxburg and Foxburg Country Club

– Brady’s Bend Overlook and Allegheny River

– Rail 66 Country Trail

– Autumn Leaf Festival

– Micro-Brewery/Wineries

– Lodging Options

• 2021 CDBG Revision Request from Rimersburg Borough.

• Approval of budget transfer on August 8, 2022, totaling $53,896.18:

– Public Defenders. $57.18 from Investigator to Court Appointed.

– Misc. General Government. $47,129.00 from Contingency Reserve to Insurance Expense.

– County Buildings. $2,950.00 from Contingency Reserve to Trash Removal.

– Sixth Avenue Building. $560.00 from Contingency Reserve to Trash Removal.

– Public Defenders. $2,900.00 from Investigator to Court Appointed.

– Maintenance Building. $150.00 from Fuel to Electric.

– Maintenance Building. $150.00 from Fuel to Water.

• Approval of the county expenditures bills:

– General Fund, dated from August 3 to August 17, 2022 Total: $ 806,814.73

– Human Services, dated from August 3 to August 17, 2022 Total: $ 300,741.63

– 9-1-1 Checking, dated from August 3 to August 17, 2022 Total: $ 36,332.56

– Transportation, dated from August 3 to August 17, 2022 Total: $ 25,345.55

– Misc., dated from August 3 to August 17, 2022 Total: $ 180,627.93

• New Hire. Tiffany Berry to fill the vacant position of Deputy Director of Accounting. Full-Time Non-Exempt/Non-Union paygrade 5. Starting Rate is $19.00 per hour. Effective 8/22/2022.

• Other Announcements:

– Work Session on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the Admin Building conference room.

– Salary/Commissioners’ Board meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Admin Building conference room.

– Sheriff. New Hire. Michelle Moore to fill the vacant position of Clerk Typist II. Part-Time Non-Exempt/Union. Starting Rate is $11.15 per hour. Effective 8/22/2022.

– Juvenile Probation. New Hire. Jesse Hartman to fill the vacant position of Juvenile Probation Officer. Full Time. Union. Starting Rate is $14.94 per hour. Effective 08/29/2022.

– Courts. New Hire. Blair Johnson to fill the vacant position of Law Clerk. Full-Time Non-Exempt/Non-Union paygrade 7. Starting Rate $21.75 per hour. Effective 08/31/2022.

– Separation of Employment: Courts. Serge Jean-Baptiste. Effective 9/9/2022.

