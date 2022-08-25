Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cabbage and Beef Soup

You’ll love making this delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt



Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Stir in the remaining ingredients except for parsley.

-Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Garnish with parsley.

