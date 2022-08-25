 

Jared Goff: Top 10 or Bottom out?

Clarion Cross Country: Golden Eagles Picked to Finish Ninth in Preseason Poll

Thursday, August 25, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

_kutchma02LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of the preseason women’s cross country poll on Tuesday.

Clarion was predicted to finish ninth out of 18 teams in 2022, according to the conference’s coaches.

The Golden Eagles finished eighth at last year’s conference championship, their best placement since the finale to the 2009 season. Clarion runners produced one of the tightest spreads of finishers in that race, with the entire Golden Eagle top-five separated by just one minute and 23 seconds. That led to an 11th place finish at the NCAA Atlantic Regional to close the season.

Clarion returns all but one of their top finishers from a year ago, with six of their top seven finishers at the 2021 conference championship back for another go-round. Among them is sophomore Gabby Kutchma, who placed 32nd at the conference championships as a freshman. Senior Abby Sullivan was just four seconds and three spots behind her, taking 35th in the field. Veterans Courtney Kosanovic, Mackenzie Carver, Bailey Royhab, and Autumn Pettinato also return this season.

The season kicks off on Friday, September 3 at the Father Bede Invitational, hosted by Saint Francis. The 2022 PSAC Championships are scheduled for Saturday, November 5 at Mansfield, with the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships set for the same course two weeks later, on November 19.

PSAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY POLL

(# of First-Place Votes)
1. Edinboro (17)
2. Seton Hill (1)
3. Slippery Rock
4. Lock Haven
5. Bloomsburg
6. California (Pa.)
7. Kutztown
8. Shippensburg
9. Clarion
10. Gannon
11. Millersville
12. West Chester
13. IUP
14. Mansfield
15. East Stroudsburg
16. Pitt-Johnstown
17. Mercyhurst
18. Shepherd


