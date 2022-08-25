Clarion Hospital Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 40 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update August 22, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/21/2022: 24,595

Test obtained at CH: 18,803

Positives: 5,166

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/21/2022: 115,413

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,876

Positives: 19,074

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/22/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 1 ICU.

DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 08/15/2022.

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

