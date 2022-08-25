Clarion Hospital Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 40 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update August 22, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 08/21/2022: 24,595
Test obtained at CH: 18,803
Positives: 5,166
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 08/21/2022: 115,413
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,876
Positives: 19,074
Hospital Inpatients as of 08/22/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 1 ICU.
DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 08/15/2022.
Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.