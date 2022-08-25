 

Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

Thursday, August 25, 2022 @ 09:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Legal Secretary
8:00am-5:00pm
Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day
  • Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents
  • Answering phones, greeting and assisting people who come into the building

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must be able to maintain confidentiality at all times
  • Must be able to use Microsoft Word and Excel

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter
3:30pm- 12am Monday – Friday
10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Read work orders- analyze required paint operations
  • Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span
  • Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements: 

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.
  • Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker
7am-3:30pm 

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner
  • Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner
  • Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point
  • Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)
  • Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Warehouse Associate
8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Process orders to be shipped out to customers
  • Marking and labeling stock product
  • Assisting in unloading trucks and checking in product
  • Sorting items according to organization standards
  • Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must be able to lift up to 40lbs
  • Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Accounts Payable Clerk
8:00am- 5:00pm 

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties( But not limited to):

  • Process invoices in compliance with financial policies and procedures
  • Facilitate payments of invoices according to terms
  • Maintain accounts payable files
  • Crosstrain on production payroll duties

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in accounting
  • Knowledge of various accounts payable software
  • Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder
7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications
  • Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
  • Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
  • Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville
$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must have general mathematical skills
  • Must abide by all safety protocols
  • Understand lockout protocols
  • Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
  • Count pieces in stacks
  • Tag bundles
  • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
  • Clean machines when they are down
  • Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
