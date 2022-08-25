Lee William Benedict passed away on August 20, 2022 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab in York, PA.

He was born on January 7, 1932 in Pittsfield Township in Warren County, PA near Garland.

When he was a toddler, the family moved to a farm near Torpedo and he considered that his childhood home.

He was the 3rd child of 9 of Charley and Bertha (Eastman) Benedict.

He was an active member of the Future Farmers of America at Youngsville High, receiving recognition at the state level for his FFA projects.

He graduated from Youngsville High in 1950.

Lee entered the Marine Corps on April 1, 1952 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on March 31, 1955.

Shortly thereafter, he met the love of his life, Angelita Rodriguez at a dance in Busti, NY.

He and Angie married in July 1956.

He began his college education at Jamestown Community College, earning an Associates degree in Mechanical Technology, and he continued at Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, earning his bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Lee worked as an engineer at CPT in Franklin, Evenflo-Crator Mfg Div. in Tionesta, and then as the Director of the Physical Plant of Allegheny College in Meadville, PA.

He retired from there in 1992.

In his early retirement, he took on engineering consulting jobs mainly with the Meadville Medical Center and then eventually retired for good.

Much of his retirement was spent lovingly caring for Angie after she took ill in 1998 until her passing in 2014.

He and Angie were busy following the activities of their four sons.

They put on miles and miles to make sure they were at all of the many activities his sons were in.

Lee volunteered his time and passion for baseball to be a Little League and Senior Little League coach.

Eventually, he became the All-Star manager at both levels, winning championships at the District 25 level.

He was an active member of St Venantius Catholic Church in Rouseville, having converted to Catholicism in April 1998.

He said it was the second-best thing he ever did, first was marrying Angie. He missed his fellow St Venantius congregants when he moved to the York area to be nearer to his sons.

Lee is survived by four sons: Hugh and his wife Margaret Huff Benedict of Hallam, PA, Michael and his wife Dr Lori Reitman of Brookeville, MD, Scott and his wife Madeline Austin of Severna Park, MD, Gregory and his wife Carolyn Holzer Benedict of Greer, SC.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Ethan and Alec Benedict of Hallam, PA, Charles and Lynne Benedict of Brookeville, MD, Jack, Colin and

Nick Benedict of Severna Park, MD, Emma and her husband Zach Roby of Taylors, SC, Matthew and Kathryn Benedict of Raleigh, NC. And only 2 months ago he was blessed with his first great granddaughter, Addison Roby of Taylors, SC.

He is also survived by his sisters Clara Saxton and Ruth Hagg both of the Rouse Home in Youngsville, PA, and brother Roy and his wife Judy Benedict of Bear Lake, PA. His sisters-in-law Loretta Benedict of Indianapolis, IN, Judy Rodriguez, Margot Gowan and Miriam Rodriguez all of Jamestown, NY all survive him.

As well, he leaves to cherish his memory, many dear nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and extended family branches reaching all the way to Puerto Rico. He was well loved, respected and admired by his far-flung extended family.

In addition to Angie, he was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers George Allen, Lavern, Clarence, Lewis and his sister Dora Dygan.

Lee led a full life and as proud as he was of his own accomplishments, he was at least as proud of the accomplishments of those whom he loved and loved him back.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oil City Junior Baseball Association PO Box 1552 Oil City, PA 17406.

Visitation will be at Reinsel Funeral home on Friday, September 2 from 4 to 7 pm.

A funeral mass will be at St Venantius on Saturday September 3 at 11 am with interment afterward at the Garland Methodist Episcopal Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

