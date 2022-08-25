 

Michael Patton Advising: Sticker Shock Is No Joke for Car Buyers

Thursday, August 25, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Sticker Shock Is No Joke for Car Buyers.

The average price for a new vehicle reached $47,077 in December 2021, which amounts to a 14% price hike in just one year. Perhaps more startling, the average price paid for a nonluxury vehicle was $900 above the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), otherwise known as the sticker price.(1)

Most people who have shopped for a new car in recent months can attest to the meager selection of available cars offered at sky-high prices. What’s causing this madness in the new car market?

Limited supply and deferred demand. It’s no secret by now that an ongoing global shortage of microchips has caused an industry-wide slowdown in the production of new vehicles. The chip shortage is generally expected to last well into 2022, if not longer, while demand for new cars is expected to remain strong. Moreover, the year began with an estimated 4.5 to 5 million consumers waiting in the wings to buy cars.(2)

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Sticker-Shock-Is-No-Joke-for-Car-Buyers.c9933.htm

