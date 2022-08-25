Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:

– Harboring Dangerous Dog, Summary

The charge, filed on Tuesday, stems from an incident that occurred in the 100 block of 2nd Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

According to a non-traffic citation filed on August 17, a german shepherd–belonging to Daniel Miller–got loose and went to a neighboring property before biting a known 70-year-old male victim around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

The dog bit the victim on the forearm, causing injury, police said.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

According to the citation, Miller would be required to pay $25.00 in restitution for an “ambulance callout” if found guilty.

Miller would also be required to follow various provisions related to harboring a dangerous dog.

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Miller, according to court documents.

