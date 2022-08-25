PennDOT Honors Star of Excellence Recipients

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.

(Pictured above: left to right, Amanda Olbeter and Karen Burkett.)

Two from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties were among the honorees.

“These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility, and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”

Gramian and other department executives honored winners Karen Burkett and Amanda Olbeter during an event held at the Governor’s Residence.

“Karen and Amanda have both shown their commitment to process enhancements during their careers. They have made improvements that save time and money for our District,” said Brian Allen, District 10 District Executive. “We’re thankful to have them as members of our team in District 10.”

Karen Burkett (Jefferson County Maintenance Office) started her career at PennDOT in 1989 as a Transportation Equipment Operator 1 and has worked her way up, as a Highway Foreman II, Roadway Program Technician 1 and 2, and acting Roadway Program Coordinator. She has been an Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager (AHMM) since 2015.

As an AHMM, Karen has overseen the seal coat program since 2015 with great success. From 2015 to today, Jefferson County has had seven of the top ten highest production days of seal coat in the state. In 2021, Karen’s crew averaged 114.5 gallons/person-hour, while the statewide average was 67.8. This level of productivity equates to a cost savings of $90,000 in personnel costs.

Karen’s been recognized for several achievements throughout her career, including receiving a quarterly award and a Workplace Hero Award.

Amanda Olbeter (District Office – Indiana), Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor (Transportation), is an integral part of employee development in Roadway Design by training and mentoring new Civil Engineer Trainees.

She has served as a Project Manager overseeing numerous projects’ budgets, schedules, approvals, and clearances. Amanda is the District Roundabout Coordinator, a member of the District Safety Review Committee, and a District Quarterly Award Winner.

She developed the roadway portions of plans for Emergency Bridge Repairs on I-79 and resurfacing plans on I-80. Additional projects include I-80 Brookville East, I-80 Clarion County Bridge Preservation, and State Route 66 Snydersburg.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.

