Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.

Scott graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1997. During his high school years, he was an active soccer player and was part of the undefeated team in 1996. He was also an active member of the marching, jazz and concert band.

He graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Contracting.

Scott participated in an internship at Disney World in the landscape department and also at Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia.

He was employed by Pure Design Floral Home and Garden Shop in Philadelphia.

Survivors include his partner, Kevin McNeal of Philadelphia; his adoptive parents, Terry and Marsha George of New Bethlehem; his sisters, Michell (Richard) Rausch of Butler, Markelle (Bryan) Blair of Waterford; a brother, Kevin (Lisa) George of Haddonfield, N.J.; nephews, Adric (Jaida) George and Trevor (Jasmine) Rausch; nieces, Lilian, Isabel and Abigail George; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

As per his request, there will be no funeral.

Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.