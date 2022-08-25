Deer Creek Winery to Host Adult Back to School Luau This Saturday

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek will play host to an Adult Back to School Luau on Saturday, August 27.

The event will take place from noon to 4:00 p.m.

This year the Luau is going to be a celebration for the parents!

Festivities will include:

– Live music by Gary Bickerstaff

– Pulled pork sandwiches

– Specialty drinks

– Best Luau attire contest

– Yard games & more!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

