State Police Calls: Suspect Caught Stealing Parmesan Cheese from Local Grocery Store

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Suspect Caught Stealing Parmesan Cheese from local grocery store

PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft that occurred around 7:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, at Tom’s Riverside located on State Route 338, in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 49-year-old Jamie Thompson, of Knox, stole Parmesan cheese from the store, valued at $5.19.

Burglary of Storage Units in Perry Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on State Route 368, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were stolen from storage units:

– Husky Power Washer, Value $400.00

– Crockpot, Value $10.00

– Cabbage Cutter, Value $5.00

– Padlock, Value $30.00

The victims are listed as a 63-year-old Parker man, a 63-year-old Sligo man, and a 60-year-old Emlenton woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

