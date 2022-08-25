Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr., 82, of Hawthorn, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home, after a year and a half of progressive illness.

Born April 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Clarence Willard Smith and Della Etta (Miller) Smith.

He served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s.

He married Carole Mae Friel on October 13, 1973. She survives.

Mr. Smith graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974 with a degree in Elementary Education.

He began his teaching career in the Redbank Valley School District teaching third grade at Hawthorn Elementary School.

During his 25-year teaching career, he also taught fourth grade at the Mahoning Elementary School and an “Early Success” reading program at the New Bethlehem Elementary School.

Guitar playing was his favorite hobby and he enjoyed performing concerts with his children on occasion.

Mr. Smith was willing and made himself able by studying to tackle any and all home repair and improvement projects.

Family was very important to him, and he devoted much of his time to helping his son, Thomas and his daughter, Adele with their various projects.

Mr. Smith was a devout Christian.

He attended the New Salem United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Carole, of 48 years, he is survived by a son, Thomas Benjamin Smith Jr.; and a daughter, Adele Celeste Smith, both of Hawthorn; and a sister, Dorothy Feldman of Bradenton, Fla.

Mr. Smith’s father died in 1944. His widowed mother remarried a Mr. James Joyce.

That family has eight members who survive him: Kevin, Karen, Donald, Coleman, Patrick, Patty, Laurita and Grace.

He is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Lytle, Byron Joyce and infant, Barron Joyce; and a sister, Joanne Joyce Mosholder.

The family will receive friends from 1 p m to 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

