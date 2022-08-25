Various Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning.

(Photos by Mandy Williams)

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that broke out in a trailer in Village Acres Mobile Home Park, near State Route 308, in Clintonville, Venango County.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Kennerdell Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire Rescue, Marion Township Volunteer Fire Company Station 31, Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company, Eau Claire Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township Engine Company, and Grove City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service was placed on standby.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

A call to the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department was not returned immediately.

The scene was cleared at 11:56 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.