Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Patchy dense fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

SundaySunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

