Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sunshine Chicken

This recipe is great to serve for large groups because it can be easily doubled and takes little time or effort to prepare!

Ingredients

2 to 3 teaspoons curry powder

1-1/4 teaspoons salt, divided



Directions

-Combine curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper; rub over both sides of chicken. In a skillet, combine orange juice, rice, water, brown sugar, mustard, and remaining salt. Add chicken pieces; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until chicken juices run clear, 20-25 minutes.

-Remove from the heat and let stand, covered until all liquid is absorbed about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

