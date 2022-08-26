Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA.

He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak.

After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy.

During WWII he crossed the Pacific many times as a Boatswain’s Mate Second Class participating in numerous battles including the recapture of the Philippines and invasion of Okinawa.

For his service, Edward received the Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and Philippine Liberation Medal.

Before departing for the war, Edward met the love of his life Elizabeth Walter at the local candy store.

They continued their courtship corresponding through letters while he was away in the Pacific.

Shortly after he safely returned, they were married on April 30, 1946.

The two lived in various communities along the Monongahela River southeast of Pittsburgh, PA before eventually settling in Monroeville, PA.

Edward worked as a draftsman for 36 years at Westinghouse Research & Development.

He moved to Fisher, PA when he retired and lived there for over 30 years before he and Elizabeth moved to Clarion, PA in 2018.

Edward was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was an avid reader, skilled cook, great card player, and loved to landscape.

Most of all, Edward had deep loyalty to his family and was a kind, caring, and devoted husband.

He and his wife celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Edward was preceded in death by father Gordon Clowney, mother Mary Naschak, wife Elizabeth Clowney, brother in law Albert Walter, and sister in law Nellie Durney.

He is survived by his daughter Rebecca Tracy (Clarion, PA), grandson David Mendlowitz (Fairfax, CA), sisters in law Margaret Doyle (Lexington Park, MD), Alberta Sabo (Munhall, PA), and Marlene Walter (Munhall, PA), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment is planned at the Fisher Methodist/Presbyterian Cemetery in Fisher, PA.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Grace Lutheran Church, 417 Madison Road, Clarion PA, 16214 or a charity of your choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

