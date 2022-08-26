John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home.

He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son of Howard E. and Patricia A. Turner Dick.

John was a 1991 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He was a faithful member of the Fox Street Church of God.

John lived with disabilities all of his life, and handled each of them as they came with courage and dignity.

John had a lifetime interest of police officers and medics, although his disabilities never allowed him to pursue either of those careers.

He was so very proud of himself when the members of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department welcomed him as an associate firefighter.

His dream of becoming a first responder came true!

He tried his best to always be on hand to assist in whatever capacity that was needed within the department.

He was always on hand at the department’s raffles, and most especially, he eagerly looked forward to helping out with the Rocky Grove Fair.

He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

In addition to his beloved parents of Emlenton, John is survived by his sister, Angelene K. Coyne and her children: Caoilfhionn, Genny, and Joe.

Also surviving is his longtime girlfriend and companion, Darlene Acklin; and Wesley Martz who was like a brother to John, and like a second son to his parents; in addition to many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family members and a host of friends.

John was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and by two uncles.

Family and friends may call Monday 3-4 PM in the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 4 PM in the church with Pastor Chad Troup, officiating.

Private interment will be within The Garden of Honor at Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in his name to either: the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department or to the Fox Street Church of God.

John’s parents wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been so very kind and patient with him throughout his lifetime.

“You are all better now John! We love you!”

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

