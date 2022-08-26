Kerle Tire Game of the Week Returns With Central Clarion, Brookville Showdown

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week kicks off tonight with a Friday night clash between Central Clarion and Brookville and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Clarion-Limestone High School.

(PHOTO: Central Clarion takes the field prior to its 2021 matchup versus Brookville. Brookville won the game 40-14 behind a three touchdown performance from Quarterback Charlie Krug. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.

After a season of switching opponents and uncertainty of games being played, the 2021 Clarion Wildcats finished 4-6 overall, losing to Karns City in the opening round of the District 9 playoffs.

The 2022 edition of the Wildcats with head coach Dave Eggleton is hoping for a turnaround, even after losing 12 seniors to graduation.

“At this point, we’re hoping to get through our first scrimmage and our first game, which would automatically be a drastic improvement over how last season started,” said Eggleton. “We lost a lot to graduation, but we feel we have a lot of talented people coming back who gained a lot of experience last season.”

One of the biggest returning players is quarterback Jase Ferguson, who will enter his sophomore season.

Ferguson completed 107 of 194 passes for 1,620 yards. He threw 18 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions as a freshman. He also rushed for four touchdowns.

Read more about the Wildcats here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year's Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

