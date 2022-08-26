Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner.

Mary married Edgar Barlett, who preceded her in death in 1986.

Following her husband’s passing, Mary moved in 1987 to Shippenville, Pine Terrace, where she started a new chapter in her life and found support through many loving and caring friends.

In 2019 she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Evie and Joe Gourley, with her daughter, Joyce, always there to lend support.

Mary was known for her fierce love of family, absolute and unwavering faith, and warm and welcoming personality.

Mary was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She loved to play cards, bake, cook, crochet, and especially quilt.

Mary was a devout Christian and member of the Cornerstone Church in Shippenville, and attended church at the Haskell House, led by her friend Pastor John.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Joyce Sayers of Knox and Evie Gourley of Sligo; her grandchildren, Mark Sayers and his wife, Mindy, of Illinois and Barbara Bensink of New York; and a great-grandson, Kyle Bensink of Washington DC; along with many other nieces, nephews, and constant companion and dog, Coco.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Max Sayers and Joe Gourley; a grandson-in-law, Bruce Bensink; and her 4 sisters and 1 brother, Flo Fescenmyer, Permilla Wilson, Telena Perrine, Elsie Huff, and Plum Lechner.

The family would like to extend our gratitude for all of the gentle and compassionate care she received during her brief illness.

We truly appreciate all of the family and friend visits, prayers, cards and flowers.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the church where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Private interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to: Cornerstone Church, Shippenville, Church at Haskell House, Care of John Green, 349 Greenville Ave, Clarion, PA 16214, Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 21158 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

