NC Cross Country Car Wash Set for Tomorrow

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Cross Country Team is holding a car wash and bake sale on Saturday at the Leeper Fire Hall.

The fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday, August 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The cost is by donation.

The Leeper Fire Hall is located on State Route 66 in Leeper, Pa.

