R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health.

On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.

Kelly was raised in the Methodist faith and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City.

He grew up in Slippery Rock and graduated from Slippery Rock High School one year early in 1976.

He then attended Clarion State University.

He was a systems engineer and worked may years in the Pittsburgh IT (Information Technology) community as a contractor working for Westinghouse, PPG, Entex, and several other companies.

He finished his career in the IT industry in Orlando, Florida with AAA Corporate, and Enterprise Florida, retiring in 2003.

Kelly loved technology and was always anxious to see the world changing ideas, and the latest and greatest in new gadgets.

He was a “gadget man”.

If it had a power button, he could figure it out.

He was a pilot, and before becoming ill, he spent many hours flying over Pennsylvania and the east coast, often stopping at small town airports just to have lunch.

When the weather was good, he would look up at the sky and never fail to say that it was “a good flying day!”

On May 26, 1996 he married the former Theresa D. Tommasi, and she survives.

Also surviving is his brother, Dave Trusel and his wife Betsy of Jamestown, New York; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his dog, Oscar, who provided many hours of companionship and lots of laughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Brad Trusel (Grove City) and Barry Trusel (Jamestown, NY); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lewis C. and Hazel V. Tommasi; and his sister-in-law and partner in crime, Helen “Butch” Blauser; and his beloved basset hounds, Sister, Maggie, Buttons, and Minnie.

Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service held.

Private funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Kelly’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

