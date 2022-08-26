 

Sandy Lee Stewart

Friday, August 26, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ynR9WgjRUrSandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home.

Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark.

Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives.

She was a homemaker and was previously a caregiver at ARC Human Services.

Sandy was a 2004 graduate of Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville, PA.

She loved taking care of others, loved tattoos and planning and going on vacations.

Sandy is survived by two children; Coraline and Benjamin Stewart.

She was also “Dad” to Noah, Brayden and Dezlanae McBride.

She is also survived by two sisters; Becky Fiscus and her husband Chris of Brookville, PA and Sherrie Seers and her husband Darren of DuBois, PA.

She was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Emaline Stewart.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11 AM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will take place in Mahaffey Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Emma’s Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


