District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 1

This week's PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule

Friday, August 26

Cameron County at Union/A-C Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Clearfield at Juniata, 7:00 p.m.



Coudersport at Keystone, 7:00 p.m.Meyersdale at Curwensville, 7:00 p.m.Karns City at DuBois, 7:00 p.m.Moniteau at St. Marys, 7:00 p.m.Port Allegany at Ridgway, 7:00 p.m.Smethport at Redbank Valley, 7:00 p.m.Sheffield at Bucktail, 7:00 p.m.Bradford at Punxsutawney, 7:00 p.m.Brookville at Central Clarion, 7:00 p.m.Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Otto-Eldred at Elk County Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

