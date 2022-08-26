Week 1 Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Friday, August 26, 2022, PIAA District 9 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.