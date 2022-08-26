Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Tractor on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday evening on State Route 208 in Washington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, as an unidentified vehicle was attempting to pass a Kubota Tractor driven by 79-year-old Kenneth L. Daum, of Tionesta, who was making a left-hand turn from State Route 208 onto Lees Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the unidentified vehicle struck the tractor, causing damage, and then fled the scene without exchanging information.

Daum reported that he was not injured, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.