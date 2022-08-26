SCI Phoenix Invites Public to Participate in Deer Hunts

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – SCI Phoenix will provide an opportunity for the public to participate in antlerless deer hunts on the facility grounds.

The dates are as follows:

– Youth Hunt (12-16 years of age) to be held on December 28, 2022

– Veteran | First Responder Public Hunt to be held on January 25, 2023

Participation in these hunts will be determined by a lottery system. Fifty hunters will be selected in the lottery drawing for each day of the hunt. Shotguns are the only authorized weapons for the hunts; ammunition is limited to slugs or straight wall cartridges only. Weapons and ammunition will be inspected by the Pennsylvania Game Commission prior to the start of each hunt.

Procedures for entrance into the lottery for the antlerless deer hunt are as follows:

– All state laws and regulations must be observed and will be strictly enforced.

– Lottery entrants must possess a valid Pennsylvania hunting license.

– Lottery entrants must possess a Management Unit 5C antlerless deer tag(s) to enter the lottery.

– All youth must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older. The accompanying adult must possess a valid and current Pennsylvania hunting license.

– Entrance into the lottery may be completed by submitting a 3″x5″ index card to the address below. A separate 3″x5″ card must be submitted for each date that – the entrant is entering the lottery.

– The index card(s) shall be inserted inside an envelope containing the sender’s return mailing address and the facility mailing address. The index card must be received at the mailing address no later than December 9, 2022.

The following information must be recorded on the index card for the youth hunt:

1. Hunter’s first and last name

2. CID number

3. Antlerless deer license number

4. Adult first and last name who will be accompanying the youth hunter

5. CID number for the adult accompanying the youth hunter

6. Phone number and e-mail address

The following information must be recorded on the index card for the Veteran/First Responder and Public hunts:

1. Hunter’s first and last name

2. CID number

3. Antlerless deer license number

4. Military Service or First Responder Organization (only required for the Veteran | First Responder Hunt)

5. Any request for special accommodations (only required for the Veteran | First Responder Hunt)

6. Phone number and e-mail address

Notifications to those selected for participation in the hunts and additional directions related to registration on the date of the hunts will be provided via telephone notification.

The mailing address for submission of envelopes containing the 3″x5″ index cards is:

SCI Phoenix

Superintendent’s Office

1200 Mokychic Drive

Collegeville, PA 19426

