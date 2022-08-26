Senator Casey Visits Clarion: Helping Rural America Part of His Agenda

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey recently stopped in Clarion for a quick talk about recent legislation led by Democrats and its benefits for rural communities.

At a Tuesday, August 23rd afternoon meet and greet at the Clarion County Democratic Headquarters, Casey told about 75 Democrats that the candidacies of Josh Shapiro for Governor and John Fetterman for U.S. Senator were defying conventional wisdom.

At midterms with the Democrats holding just a slight majority in Washington, Republicans should be far ahead in election polling, Casey said, “…or at least tied. They are neither. We are ahead in the statewide races and doing better in state legislative races than the rules say we should.”

“That’s the good news. The bad news is, elections aren’t held in July or August.”

The race for governor is especially important as it has national implications, Casey noted.

“Not just voting rights generally, but the actual vote that is cast is at stake,” said Casey.

The race for Senator from Pennsylvania between Fetterman and Mehmet Oz could change the political algebra of an evenly divided Senate. “John Fetterman could be number 51 or 52,” Casey said, strengthening the Democratic majority.

Casey said rural Democrats can help win statewide and national elections even when living in “deep red” areas, Casey said, by helping spread the word about what he referred to as positive legislative accomplishments, pointing to the passage of the Infrastructure Bill and more recently the Inflation Reduction Act and the PACT Act that helps veterans, a large proportion of whom come from rural communities.

“The common thread for these bills is that every one of them is good for rural America,” Casey said. The infrastructure package is “going to be a bonanza” for rural communities, providing funding for bridges, roads, and high-speed Internet.

“Not a single Republican in the entire House voted for the Inflation Reduction Act,” he said.

Casey noted that Republicans ended up voting for the PACT Act that helps veterans suffering from toxic exposures but said they delayed passage “until the dam broke, and they couldn’t hold it back longer.”

“It’s not just that we did it, but they refused to do it.”

“Ask a Republican legislator if you see one: why have you voted against the families of Clarion County over and over and over again?”

