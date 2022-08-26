Venango County Man Accused of Forgery After Deposited Money Orders Were Identified as Fictitious

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing felony counts of forgery after two money orders he deposited in a Cranberry Township bank were deemed to be “altered/fictitious.”

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Cecil Alexander Cohen, of Oil City, on August 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:

– Forgery – Alter Writing, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Criminal Attempt – Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin on June 3 responded to a local bank in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a forgery.

Upon arrival, troopers interviewed the branch manager, who related that two Western Union money orders were returned to their institution because they were “identified as altered/fictitious,” the complaint states.

The money orders totaled $1,900.00 and each money order was $950.00.

Police initiated an investigation and learned that Cecil Cohen opened an account with the local bank on or about May 26, 2022, and deposited Western Union Money Orders #19-404256080 ($950.00) and #19-404256082 ($950.00). These money orders were identified as the two that were returned as altered/fictitious, according to the complaint.

The money orders were seized and then placed into the PSP Franklin evidence room.

Cohen is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.