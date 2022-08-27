The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

