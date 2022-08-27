 

Allegheny National Forest Announces Draft Decision for Future Spongy Moth Suppression Treatments

Saturday, August 27, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Spongy Moth (1)WARREN, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest has released a draft decision detailing how spongy moth infestations on National Forest System lands may be treated in the future.

(Photo courtesy National Invasive Species Information Center U.S. Department of Agriculture.)

The forest service previously authorized the use of Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (Btk) to suppress spongy moth populations. The draft decision proposes to expand the range of approved treatment methods to include tebufenozide, Gypchek, and a protocol for approving the use of other methods in the future.

The spongy moth (Lymantria dispar) is a non-native invasive species from Europe that has been in Pennsylvania since 1932. When spongy moth populations are high, large quantities of foliage are consumed to the point where forested areas may become defoliated. Although most healthy trees will grow new leaves after defoliation occurs, some trees weakened by other stressors may not withstand severe defoliation.

Due to high spongy moth populations, suppression treatments occurred on nearly 15,000 acres in 2020 and 2021. Since spongy moth populations appear to be declining, the forest service does not anticipate needing to conduct suppression activities next year. As a result, the treatment methods listed in their draft decision would only be applied in future years on an as-needed basis.

The draft decision is subject to the objections process of 36 C.F.R. part 218 subparts A and B. The objection filing period will open the day after a legal notice is published in the Warren Times Observer, and objections must be filed within 45 days. Instructions for how to file an objection may be found in the draft decision notice and the related legal notice. These and other project documents are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/‌project/?project=61480.

A final decision on the project, and whether to approve the additional treatment methods proposed, will be made later this year.

For additional information, please feel free to contact Forest Silviculturist Josh Hanson at 814-728-6161; [email protected]; or Forest Environmental Coordinator Glenn Howard at 814-728-6186; [email protected]


