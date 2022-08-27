Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Private funeral arrangements will be completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery.

