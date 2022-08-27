Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Molasses Oat Bread

This recipe will receive high praise – even from picky eaters!

Ingredients

4 cups boiling water

2 cups old-fashioned oats



1 cup molasses1/4 cup sugar3 tablespoons canola oil3 teaspoons salt1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast9 to 10 cups of all-purpose flour

Directions

-In a large bowl, pour boiling water over cereal. Add the molasses, sugar, oil, and salt. Let stand until mixture cools to 110°-115°, stirring occasionally. Stir in yeast. Add 8 cups of flour. Beat until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled about 1-1/2 hours.

-Punch dough down and divide into thirds; shape into loaves. Place in three greased 9×5-in. loaf pans. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Bake at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

