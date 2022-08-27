 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Molasses Oat Bread

Saturday, August 27, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe will receive high praise – even from picky eaters!

Ingredients

4 cups boiling water
2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup molasses
1/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons canola oil
3 teaspoons salt
1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast
9 to 10 cups of all-purpose flour

Directions

-In a large bowl, pour boiling water over cereal. Add the molasses, sugar, oil, and salt. Let stand until mixture cools to 110°-115°, stirring occasionally. Stir in yeast. Add 8 cups of flour. Beat until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled about 1-1/2 hours.

-Punch dough down and divide into thirds; shape into loaves. Place in three greased 9×5-in. loaf pans. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Bake at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.