Clarion Woman Accused of Using Meth, Ecstasy, Other Drugs While Caring for Three Children

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing child endangerment charges after police found her under the influence of Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and other drugs while caring for three young children.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 49-year-old Tina Jane Bodien in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, August 23.

PSP Clarion were dispatched around 6:31 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, to a residence on South 4th Avenue in Clarion Township for a report of a female who was yelling out of her window asking for help, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police were met by Tina Bodien, who related that she believed there were people chasing her and that they were actively trying to steal her identity. Bodien pointed outside towards the back of her trailer and said, “There they are; they just moved.” An officer standing beside her observed that there was no one near her trailer, according to the complaint.

The officer informed Bodien that she was seeing things, to which she disagreed. Bodien then related that someone attempted to break into the window of her trailer earlier, and she believed it was busted out. The officer checked the window and observed no damage, the complaint indicates.

Bodien then told the officer that she believed people were underneath her trailer and that she was lying on her kitchen floor trying to listen to them prior to police arrival, the complaint notes.

The officer noted that the washing machine was pulled away from the wall, and he asked why. Bodien related she thought she smelled a chemical that was coming from behind the washing machine, so she pulled it away from the wall.

The officer then asked Bodien when was the last time that she had used methamphetamine, and she stated tshe used it approximately three days ago. She also said she had not slept in at least two and a half days, according to the complaint.

Bodien further told police she has full custody of three children, and she was the only adult in the household.

While standing outside the residence, a six-year-old juvenile walked out of the residence with a pair of scissors. The officer took the scissors from the juvenile and put them in a safe place in the residence. The officer then observed another pair of scissors laying on the t.v. stand within reach of the children, the complaint states.

Police also observed a large kitchen knife that was approximately six inches long lying on the windowsill where an officer observed the six-year-old juvenile walk by multiple times, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, clean and dirty laundry was all over the house, two juvenile females were asleep on the couch, and approximately six prescription pill bottles were observed at the foot of the bed in the master bedroom that could be reached by the children, the complaint states.

Additionally, police located approximately eight prescription pill bottles in the kitchen area that were within reach of the children. The two bedrooms that were for the three children had the smoke detectors removed from the ceiling, and they were on the floor of each room, the complaint indicates.

Clarion County CYS responded to the scene and requested that Bodien complete a urinalysis test. She agreed to the test, and she tested positive for Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, and MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), according to the complaint.

The children were taken into protective custody.

Bodien was arraigned at 10:43 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (three counts)

She was released on her own recognizance, court documents indicate.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

