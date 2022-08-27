Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA.

Born January 3, 1957 in Long Beach, California, Kathy was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Bailey Jr. and Betty Jo Davis.

Before retirement, Kathy served as a Resident Support Aide at the Polk State Center in Polk, PA.

There she developed strong relationships with every resident she worked with, caring deeply about their individual wellbeing.

Outside of work, she was well known as a “Domestic Goddess”.

Kathy’s genuine fun-loving spirit and boisterous energy often set her apart as the life of any party.

Her loved ones will remember her fondly as the loudest in any room–and by far the most fun.

Kathy was devoted to ensuring that those around her were in good spirits, cracking jokes and sharing lively conversation with anyone she would meet.

A self-proclaimed jack of all trades (and master of none), Kathy enjoyed several hobbies throughout her life, including music (with a special appreciation for karaoke), knife collecting, and supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Her biggest priority, however, was her family: she was never hesitant to show her love and care toward them.

Kathy is survived by her son, Christopher B. Meals; her sister, Donna J. Matthews/Rohrer; and her beloved dog, Maximus Decimus Aurelius.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa D. Matthews and Sherila G. Matthews; her brother, Daniel Bailey; husband, William K. Meals; and longtime partner, Renee Masterson.

In lieu of a traditional funeral service, Kathy’s family will be memorializing her constant humor and authentic love of life with a celebration of life party at a later date.

A Memorial Service for the Deceased will be held by Reverend Dr. Richard McCarty on Monday, August 29th at 6 pm. This memorial will take place at Community United Church on 1011 W 38th St, Erie, Pa 16506.

All are welcome.

Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Donations in Kathy’s honor may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the ANNA Shelter in Erie, PA.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.