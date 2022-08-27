Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

Kay had resided at Highland Oaks.

Kay was born in Turkey City on January 22, 1934.

She was the daughter of the late Katherine Klingler DeHart.

Kay was a 1952 graduate of St. Petersburg-Richland High School and also attended Welch’s Business College in Oil City.

In her earlier years, she had been employed at the Worthington Corporation.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis S. Weller on June 30, 2012.

The couple was married on November 25, 1959 and had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2009.

Kay enjoyed making latch hook rugs and needlepoint chairs.

She collected Hummel figurines and was a member of the Clarion County Historical Society and the Pumping Jack Museum in Emlenton.

She is survived by her sister-in-law and long time caretaker, Judy DeHart of Kossuth; a niece, Jane LaVan; a nephew, Joseph DeHart, as well as a number of cousins.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James “Jim” DeHart and a nephew, Jerrold “Jerry” DeHart.

A private graveside service and interment beside her husband will be held in the Monroe Cemetery at St. Mark United Church of Christ.

Memorial contributions in Kay’s memory may be made to The Clarion County Historical Society, 18 Grant St., Clarion, PA 16214.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

