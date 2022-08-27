Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on August 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville.

Born on August 7, 1934, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Earl and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns.

On January 1, 1954, she was married to Harry D. Hutchinson, and they shared 52 years of marriage together before his passing on April 2, 2006.

Mrs. Hutchinson worked at the GTE Plant in Pleasantville for many years.

Lavonne attended Reno United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed making hard tack candy every year as a fundraiser.

She was a member of the Moose Club, Pulaski Club, a lifetime member of the VFW, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Lavonne was very active in traveling and playing various games with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph Hutchinson, Bruce Hutchinson and his wife, Teresa, and Greg Hutchinson and his wife, Kristi, all of Oil City; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Also surviving is one brother, Fred Karns, of Dempsytown.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Harry D. Hutchinson, Lavonne is preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Pardee, a daughter-in-law, Julie Hutchinson, two sisters, Carol Urey and Grace Malys, and one brother, David Karns.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, from 10 am to noon, at the Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will follow beginning at noon with Pastor Cindy Weber officiating.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lavonne’s name to the Reno United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 196, Reno, PA 16343.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Lavonne during her time there.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

