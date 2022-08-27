Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region.
(Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.)
We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the five counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
A Great Place to Golf…
Hunter Station Golf Course is a beautiful and challenging 18-hole public golf course along the Wild & Scenic Allegheny River.
A Great Place to Hike…
Minister Creek Trail in the Allegheny National Forest near Tionesta offers hikers 6.6 miles of hiking trail featuring many giant boulders and scenic overlooks.
A Great Place to Birdwatch
Buzzard Swamp Recreation Area near Marienville has 15 ponds with 11.2 miles of trails offering exceptional wildlife viewing. It is an important link on the Atlantic flyway waterfowl migration path. Popular activities include bird watching, photography, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, star gazing, and hunting.
A Great Place to Explore
Lighthouse Island on the Allegheny River in Tionesta is best known for the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse. It is Pennsylvania’s only working inland lighthouse and is 7 stories, 55 feet tall, and 16 feet in diameter at the base. The island also features a new Peace Park with a Cross of Freedom, Statue of Liberty, Veterans Memorial, Chapel, a replica scale model of 1893 Timber Crib dam, and more attractions.
A Great Place to connect with Nature…
Cornplanter State Forest near Tionesta is named in honor of Chief Cornplanter, Native-American leader of the Seneca tribe, who maintained peace between the fledgling United States government and the Iroquois from 1784 to 1812. Today, Cornplanter State Forest covers 1,585 acres for wildlife viewing, hiking, biking, camping, fishing, hunting, and cross-country skiing.
A Great Place for History…
Forest County History Center in Tionesta is an 1875 Victorian Eastlake-style home filled with artifacts from Native Americans and early settlers, tools, products from county businesses, and genealogies of local families. New Replica Lumber Camp displays a number of tools used by the wood hicks (lumbermen) as well as barge builders and historic photos.
A Great Place for Riding…
The Allegheny National Forest in Forest County has hundreds of miles of trails designated for horseback, ATV, and dirt bike riding.
A Great Place to Shop…
Tionesta Market Village offers visitors a unique shopping experience in Victorian style setting. Shoppers can browse many handmade items, a winery, a bakery, plus enjoy BBQ, candy, aromatherapy, and live music.
A Great Place for Boating
Tionesta Lake is six miles long with more than 3,000 acres for unlimited horsepower boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, swimming, and picnicking, with two campgrounds.
A Great Place to Eat
Clarion River Lodge on River Road in Cook Forest is under new ownership and completely remodeled lodge with a beautiful view of the Clarion River. Enjoy outdoor gas fire tables, live music, and great food
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.