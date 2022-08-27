 

State Police Investigating Arson at Dollar General in Fryburg

Saturday, August 27, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

policeFRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an arson that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General store in Fryburg.

PSP Marienville received a report of arson around 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at the Dollar General located at 2337 State Route 157, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

The suspect used a glass jar containing lighter fluid to start a fire in the aisle of the store. The individual fled the scene before state police arrived.

This investigation is ongoing.


