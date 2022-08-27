James E “Jim” Karg, 91, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Born on March 3, 1931 in Oil City, he was the son of Leo and Leona Browske Karg.

Jim was a graduate of Shippenville High School.

He was married on May 31, 1952 to Catherine “Cass” Guth Karg at St. Michael Church by Father Theobald and she preceded him in death on November 2, 2011. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage.

Jim was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

He started his career at PA Niederriter Lumber Mill and stayed there until his retirement.

The lumber mill changed hands over his tenure and was known as Georgia Pacific when he retired.

Jim had a love for the outdoors. He could be found golfing, hunting, fishing, boating. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always looked forward to a good card game.

Jim was also a skilled carpenter and in the early 1970’s he built his own home.

He was well known for the get togethers held at Karg’s Bar.

Jim was one of the oldest members of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

He is survived by a daughter Linda Frederick of Tylersburg and a daughter-in-law Trish Karg of Tylersburg. Grandchildren surviving include: JJ Karg and his wife Jess, Tyler Karg and his wife Meredith, Victoria “Torie” Panzar and her fiance Kyle Neal, Toby Karg and his wife Jordan, Eric Frederick, Josh Frederick and wife Erin, and Jess Lencer and her husband Steve.

Also surviving are great-grandchildren Owen, Alayna and Sadie Karg, Lucas, Nathan, and Grace Karg, and Eleanor Karg, McKinzie, Maddison, and Michaela Lencer. William and Aven Frederick.

A sister Vickie Plues and her husband Bill, brother Tom Karg and his wife Elaine, sister-in-law Sarah Karg. Many nieces and nephews and family friends Dorothy Elliott and Rocket.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a son James L. Karg Sr., a son-in-law Bill Frederick and a grandson-in-law Tim Panzar.

Two brothers Jack and wife Beverly and Gene and a special friend Madeline Ditz also preceded him in death.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc in Fryburg.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in St. Michael Church Fryburg with the Rev. Michael Polinek pastor of St. Michael Church in Fryburg as the celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of ones choice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

