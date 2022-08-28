The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

