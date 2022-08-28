Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower & Tofu Curry

Cauliflower, garbanzo beans, and tofu are each subtle on their own, but together they make an awesome base for curry!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 medium carrots, sliced



1 medium onion, chopped3 teaspoons curry powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 small head cauliflower, broken into florets (about 3 cups)1 can (14-1/2 ounces) fire-roasted crushed tomatoes1 package (14 ounces) extra-firm tofu, drained and cut into 1/2-inch cubes1 cup vegetable broth1 can (15 ounces) of garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained1 can (13.66 ounces) of coconut milk1 cup frozen peasHot cooked riceChopped fresh cilantro

Directions

-In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots and onion; cook and stir until onion is tender for 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in seasonings.

-Add cauliflower, tomatoes, tofu and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Stir in garbanzo beans, coconut milk and peas; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally until slightly thickened and cauliflower is tender for 5 to 7 minutes.

-Serve with rice. Sprinkle with cilantro.

