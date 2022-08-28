Debra Kennedy, born Aug 20,1953 in Clarion PA to Henry V and Nancy Schaeffer (Both Surviving) of Sligo, PA passed away Monday Aug 22, 2022, at the Advent Health Hospital, New Smyrna Beach Fl.

Debbie is survived by her long term partner Scott Garvey of Brookville, PA.

She is also survived by her 3 Daughters, Tara Kennedy (Randall Wolfe) of Louisa VA, Shilo Cameron (Spencer) of New Smyrna Beach FL, and Katherine Bischoff (Corey) of Port Orange FL.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son Chad Kennedy of Boston MA and infant son Gabriel Kennedy.

Debbie enjoyed an exciting life of travel and adventure, making friends everywhere she went, stretching across the country.

She had an extensive career in the automotive industry, which she loved.

She also spent 10 years as the Owner of Kates Café in Brookville.

She thoroughly enjoyed every minute of time spent with her 10 grandchildren, which were her priority.

Debra is also survived by her brother Michael Schaeffer (Julie) of Sligo PA, her sister Sherry Laughlin (Beaser) of Sligo PA, and her other sister Judy Kifer (Larry) of Curllsville PA, and many nieces and nephews.

Debbie had a fantastic eye for decorating and design, with a true love for all things beautiful.

She loved flowers and the family asks that you share flowers with someone to spread a little joy and beauty in celebration of her life.

The Volusia Memorial Funeral Home in Ormond Beach FL will be holding a private viewing for family.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg, PA is helping assist the family.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.