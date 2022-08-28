All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Jim Smith
Jim Smith served our country in the United States Army.
Name: James H. Smith
Born: December 2, 1943
Died: July 28, 2022
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Jim served in the U.S. Army spending 13 months in Korea driving for different C.O.’s during the Vietnam conflict.
He was laid to rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery following military honors accorded by the Rimersburg American Legion Post.
Click here to view a full obituary.
