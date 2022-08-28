State Police Calls: Domestic Incident, Assault by Prisoner

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Assault by Prisoner at SCI Forest

State Police in Marienville responded to SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, for a report of an assault by a prisoner.

According to police, an inmate housed at SCI Forest physically struck a corrections officer causing injury.

The victim is a 48-year-old DuBois man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Incident in Harmony Township

Around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, PSP Marienville responded to a domestic incident on Stewarts Run Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police list the nature of the incident as Harassment, Physical Contact.

The investigation is ongoing.

