TodaySunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

TonightA chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



TuesdayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.Tuesday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Low around 58. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.WednesdayA slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 52.ThursdaySunny, with a high near 74.Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 48.FridaySunny, with a high near 80.Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 55.SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 83.Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 58.SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 84.

