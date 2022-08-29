Alton Z. Hall -“Junior”, age 89, of East Hickory, PA, died on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA.

He was born August 13, 1933 in East Hickory, son of the late Alton Gus and Effie (Zuendel) Hall.

He graduated from Hickory Township School in East Hickory where he attended grades first through twelve.

He served his county in the U.S. Navy.

On October 12, 1968 in Tidioute, PA, he married Susan (Niemann) Hall, who survives.

He retired from National Fuel and worked as the Station Engineer at the Queen Pump Station in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Junior served as a Hickory Township Supervisor for 30 plus years.

He was a member of the Temple Lodge #412 F.&A.M. in Tidioute, the Valley of Coudersport Consistory, and the Zem Zem Shrine.

Junior loved to travel with his motor home and 5th wheel RV.

His favorite trips were those to Alaska.

Through the years he visited all 50 states with the exception of Hawaii.

He often could be seen mowing the acreage just below his home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Nancy Eck, and her husband Paul of Tionesta, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Walter “Mike,” Donald “Gene,” William, Gary, and David. Two sisters, Judy Bowser and Annis Ziegler.

There will be no public visitation.

Any memorial services that will be held will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

